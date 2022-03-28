A wise man once said, “At your highest moment, that’s when the devil comes for you.” It was true last night at the Academy and it was also true last night in Hawaii, where the winner of the Oscar for “most cheer-worthy moment,” Ezra Miller, was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment.

Per authorities (via Variety) the star of The Flash and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindlewald was removed from the karaoke bar where Miller “was allegedly yelling obscenities” and “became agitated when people began singing karaoke.” Police say Miller refused numerous requests from the bar owner to “calm down.” They allegedly “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was mid-song, and [they] later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”

Miller, again, the star of several DC films, including the much-anticipated and long-delayed Flash, made their $500 bail and was released.



In 2020, Variety reported that Ezra Miller appears in a video in which they choke a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. The seven-second video of Miller grabbing “the girl by the throat” and “throwing her to the ground,” went viral—though there were few repercussions. According to reports, Miller allegedly became frustrated by “a group of eager fans, who were ‘quite pushy’” when things escalated.

More recently, and less controversially, Miller suggested that members of the Ku Klux Klan kill themselves. “This is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan,” Miller said in an Instagram video. “Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. Okay? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now, and you know what I’m talking about. And then you know, we’ll do it for you.”

Miller’s next film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, will premiere in theaters on April 15. The Flash is scheduled for a 2023 release.