Ezra Miller’s reign of terror continues in Hawaii as The Flash actor was arrested for the second time in a little under a month, this time for second-degree assault.

Miller was arrested on Tuesday at around 1:30 in the morning after they were asked to leave a private residence in the district of Puna. Miller reportedly became angry, throwing a chair at one of the women present.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut,” according to a news release, per CNN.

They were arrested just a few weeks ago for disorderly conduct and harassment after throwing a rage fest in a local karaoke bar. While there, Miller allegedly grabbed the microphone from a woman after disliking her rendition of “Shallow” by Lady Gaga, and lunged at a man playing darts. At the time of their arrest, they had been reported to the police at least ten times over the course of their stay on the island.

With a third incident in tow, this now becomes a string of off-kilter behavior. Both arrests join a restraining order that was issued against Miller after they allegedly burst into a couple’s hotel room, accosted them, and stole their belongings. Even more frightening, the male victim says Miller, entered “the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened” them by “saying ‘I will bury you and your slut wife.’”

The Flash is still scheduled for a summer 2023 release, but presumably, there will not be any more Miller-attached releases after that. Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly held an emergency meeting concerning Miller’s behavior, so we’ll have to wait and see the outcome of this latest arrest.