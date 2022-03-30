What is going on with Ezra Miller? As the world prepared for a deluge of takes from The Slappening on Sunday night , Miller was quietly arrested in Hawaii for allegedly grabbing the mic and lunging at patrons at a karaoke bar . A new report reveals that Miller’s had the police called on them 10 times since March 7, primarily for minor incidents. More disturbing, though, one couple filed a temporary restraining order against Miller for harassing and threatening them.

Per Associated Press, two Hawaii residents accused the actor of breaking into their bedroom, accosting them, and stealing belongings, including their passports and wallet. The Independent reports that court documents paint an even more upsetting picture of the scene. They write:



The complaint claims that Miller “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened” the alleged male victim by “saying ‘I will bury you and your slut wife’”

Apparently, Miller stayed at the same hostel as the couple and was initially friendly . The hostel’s owner describes Miller as “friendly,” “not a snob,” and willing to take pictures with fans. However, the couple were rightfully unsettled by the actor’s behavior, believing Miller’s wealth and fame allowed for easier “ access to weapons.”

As for the karaoke incident, according to Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho, Miller “took issue” with people singing the Lady Gaga ballad “Shallow.” Additionally, Quincho adds that while he doesn’t know how long Miller has been on the island, police have been called 10 times in incidents involving the Flash actor . These are described as “’manini’ incidents — a Hawaii Pidgin term that can mean minor or small — such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restauran t, and arguing with people.”



Miller’s next film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, finally comes to theaters on April 15 , after three years of recastings, controversy, and delays. As for The Flash, well, who knows if that movie is ever actually going to come out. We hear Batman’s in it, though!