It’s somewhat hard to remember, given its hard times lately, but Netflix really owned the first half or so of the initial COVID lockdown. Nobody will ever let us forget Tiger King, but one huge hit that has fallen out of the public consciousness a bit more is Floor Is Lava, which was the sort of show that can only work on streaming and only because its premise—essentially an upscaled version of the game of the same name that kids play, but on elaborate obstacle courses semi-submerged in orange water—was so audaciously stupid.

Now it’s two years later, most people are triple-vaccinated and going back outside to live their lives again (though COVID is still a threat and it still seems courteous to at least wear a mask in crowded spaces), and Netflix has finally put together another season of Floor Is Lava. So call up your old COVID pod, order some contact-less delivery , reminisce about the days when Floor Is Lava was a rare bright spot in otherwise all-consuming sludge of misery, and check out this trailer for the show’s second season:

The first season of Floor Is Lava was not without its flaws, like the limited number of obstacle rooms that became more and more boring as the episodes went on, but this trailer wisely maintains the one undeniably beautiful thing about the show: The ridiculous, over-the-top reactions that the contestants have when their teammates get swallowed up by the “lava.” It may be the only thing that justifies this being a TV show and not a five-minute YouTube video, and it’s still just as funny today as it was in 2020 when we were all so very sad otherwise.

Then again, this is just a trailer, so we’ll have to wait until the new season premieres on June 3 to see if that one funny bit holds up.