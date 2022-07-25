Another one bites the dust–and TBS is really starting to look like a barren wasteland–with the cancellation of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. The late-night political talk show seems to be the latest victim in the ongoing casualties of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger earlier this year.

“As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions,” TBS said in a statement (per Variety). “We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

The show made its own statement on the cancellation on its Twitter page, writing, “After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang.” The statement continued, “To our loyal fans–we love you, you’re very special. Go home, and go home in peace.”

In a follow up tweet, it joked, “Full Frontal is leaving TBS to go spend more time with her family.”

Shortly following the merger, TBS and TNT halted all development on new scripted shows. Since then, existing programs have been dropping like flies, including The Last O.G. and Chad (the latter got the ax the same day of its intended second season premiere). As such, the impending doom of Full Frontal seemed inevitable.

Still, it’s a tough loss for late night, as Bee was one of the most prominent female voices in the genre–and with more than 200 episodes, one of the longest-tenured. From a political standpoint, she brought a unique and necessary perspective, particularly in her vocal support of reproductive justice. At a time when those particular rights are in greater jeopardy than ever, it’s disappointing that Full Frontal will no longer be part of the conversation.