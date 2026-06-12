Pixar's new Gatto trailer desperately asks if y'all still like cats

The last few years have not been great for the former hitmakers over at Pixar, as a series of low-performing films at the box office have collided in the public consciousness with a bunch of frankly terrible PR, as the studio pissed off fans and employees alike by doing things like excising a storyline about a trans kid from its Disney+ TV show Win Or Lose. And while the studio had a mild bounce back earlier this year with February’s Hoppers—which earned both modestly warm reviews and a decent take in theaters with its smaller scale approach—Pixar still needs some serious wins to help reforge its aura of animated invincibility. To face that challenge, the studio has raised a serious question: Y’all still like cats, right?

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Which is, in fact the major takeaway from the teaser trailer for Pixar’s new film Gatto, which lightly feints toward a more complex “Mafia kitties” conceit before going all-in on just watching animated felines be goofballs. Besides featuring the voices of Forest Whitaker and Mark Ruffalo as two of the notable toe-bean possessors, the trailer does offer a good look at the movie’s animation style, which forgoes the studio’s more traditional 3D visuals in favor of a hybridized two-dimensional look that sets itself apart from Pixar’s usual output. This latest Pixar offering arrives courtesy of director Enrico Casarosa, who previously helmed 2021’s Luca, and apparently centers on Ruffalo’s Nero, a black cat living in Venice.

Pixar is, of course, currently gearing up for the release of its next film, Toy Story 5, which will likely be a pretty major hit. (The studio has struggled a lot more with original IP in recent years than its tried-and-true franchises, and hasn’t been shy about throwing the full weight of the Disney release machine behind this latest installment.) Gatto won’t be out in theaters until 2027, when it’ll slink its way into theaters in March.