Pixar's new Gatto trailer desperately asks if y'all still like cats
Directed by Luca's Enrico Casarosa, the Gatto trailer ditches Pixar's usual 3D visuals for a more two-dimensional take on feline mayhem.Gatto, Screenshot: YouTube
The last few years have not been great for the former hitmakers over at Pixar, as a series of low-performing films at the box office have collided in the public consciousness with a bunch of frankly terrible PR, as the studio pissed off fans and employees alike by doing things like excising a storyline about a trans kid from its Disney+ TV show Win Or Lose. And while the studio had a mild bounce back earlier this year with February’s Hoppers—which earned both modestly warm reviews and a decent take in theaters with its smaller scale approach—Pixar still needs some serious wins to help reforge its aura of animated invincibility. To face that challenge, the studio has raised a serious question: Y’all still like cats, right?
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