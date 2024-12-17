Disney removes trans storyline from Win Or Lose series The decision to take out references to a trans character's gender identity was apparently made months ago.

Disney has removed reference to a trans character’s gender identity in the upcoming Pixar series Win Or Lose, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter. The series is set to follow a co-ed middle school softball team named the Pickles in the week leading up to their championship game, with each of the eight episodes following the perspective of a different character related to the team. The trans character will remain in the show “but a few lines of dialogue that referenced gender identity are being removed,” per THR. A source told the outlet the studio made this decision “several months ago.”

A spokesperson for Disney confirmed that the story arc was removed, saying in a statement to THR, “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

Last month, it was reported that an episode of Disney Channel’s Marvel series Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur was being “held” indefinitely for similar reasons. While the character Brooklyn (voiced by Indya Moore) appeared in several episodes, the plot of the episode that was held featured a conflict that arose specifically around Brooklyn’s trans identity. A source for the company said at the time that Disney is “respectful of the role that parents play in the discussions they have with their children.”

Artists who worked on Moon Girl posted on social media that the decision to hold the episode was made in the wake of the election, though the Disney source claimed it had been made over a year ago. The claim that the Win Or Lose storyline was excised “several months ago” seems like another way to dodge accusations that the decision was a response to Donald Trump’s victory. Regardless, transgender issues and gender-affirming care have become a focal point in the current round of culture wars, and Trump in turn made anti-trans rhetoric a focal point of his campaign.

Win Or Lose is set to premiere on Disney+ on February 19, 2025.