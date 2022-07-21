Move over, Star Wars, and Marvel, get out of the way! Game Of Thrones is going the way of the franchise, and House Of The Dragon is just the beginning. At least, that’s what creator George R.R. Martin hopes.

“The MCU has The Avengers, but they also have something offbeat like WandaVision. That’s what I hope we can do with these other Game of Thrones shows, so we can have a variety that showcases the history of this world,” he tells The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “There are only so many times you can do a competition for the Iron Throne.”

Yes, no one could fail to notice in the House Of The Dragon trailer that the plot set up was quite similar to Thrones’ power struggle. (Fans can at least rest easy knowing that, unlike GOT, the ending of Dragon has been planned in advance, per THR.) But there are bound to be more varied stories amongst the four other live action projects and three (or more) animated projects in development.

Advertisement

“Sometimes I sit around trying to figure out who the hell I am in this whole scenario. Am I George Lucas? Am I Gene Roddenberry? Am I Stan Lee? How do I relate to this IP? Because those are three different stories as to where they wound up,” Martin muses in the interview.

He’d rather not wind up like Stan Lee: “He had no power, no influence. He wasn’t writing any stories. He couldn’t say, ‘Don’t do this character.’ He was just a friendly person they brought to conventions and who did cameos. To be sidelined on the world and characters that you created, that would be tough.”

G/O Media may get a commission Reserve for free Up to $200 Samsung Credit—Reserve the Next Galaxy Smartphone, Watch, and Buds for Free Samsung Unpacked—August 10

The next Samsung Unpacked event is happening on August 10 with new announcements across their Galaxy lineup of products. Samsung is offering credit to anyone who makes a free reservation. Shop at Samsung Advertisement

There doesn’t seem to be any danger of Martin getting boxed out, as he has executive producer credits on all the Thrones content in development. Not to mention, fans are possibly more eager than ever for The Winds Of Winter after the disappointing GOT finale. In other words, the world he created still has use for its god.