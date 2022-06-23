Kit Harington is obviously bored or in need of some money, because that Game Of Thrones spin-off/sequel about Jon Snow that recently leaked out was not only apparently his idea, but the yet-to-be-named writers/showrunners on the project are “his own team.” That means Kit Harington decided there should be a Game Of Thrones spin-off about him, found some people to make it, and then brought it to HBO. There’s nothing wrong with that, we’re just saying that of course Jon Snow wants to make a TV show all about Jon Snow. Jon Snow’s gotta eat just like the rest of us.

This news comes from George R.R. Martin , who has returned to his blog (via Variety) after what we can only assume was a solid 15 minutes of working on those books he’s not working on, and in the middle of a post that also includes several asides about how journalists are supposed to do their jobs (hey, maybe write a novel, novelist), Martin mentions that the Jon Snow series—tentatively titled Snow—does indeed exist and that someone other than him leaked it to the press (you got that, HBO?). He won’t say much about it beyond what we already know, but he does say Snow has been in development for as long as every other Game Of Thrones spin-off that’s currently in development (save for House Of The Dragon, which is almost on the air already), so he seems like he was surprised that it didn’t leak until now.

But Martin isn’t the only one talking about Snow, with Emilia Clarke (who played Jon Snow’s girlfriend/aunt Daenerys) telling the BBC recently that Harington did tell her about it before the rest of us knew, adding, “I know it exists. It’s happening.” She also said that “it’s been created by Kit,” as far as she knows, and “he’s in it from the ground up.” So, if it does get made, it will be “certified by Kit Harington.” (Clarke also added “No, I think I’m done” when asked if she would ever go back to Game Of Thrones, which… yeah. We get it. She deserves better than that.)

So Snow is real, and Kit Harington will happily tell you about it if you ask (assuming you’re either Emilia Clarke or George R.R. Martin). It’s probably still a ways off, if HBO does decide to make it, but—if Martin is to be trusted on this—it might not be as far a ways off as you might think.

