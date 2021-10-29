

After months of stringing us along with teasers, Netflix has finally dropped a full trailer for The Witcher. The show’s second season still doesn’t premiere for another two months, but from the clip, we see that Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) all have a lot more fantasy and monster-fighting ahead of them.

In the clip, a voiceover warns, “Something has changed, Geralt, The world is acting strange these days.” Which really sets the stage for some full-scale, monster-centric global unrest. The trailer also highlights Ciri and her monster- hunter training and it hints that Geralt might finally get the opportunity to be reunited with Yen.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the season reads: “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”



In a review for the show’s first season, The A.V. Club’s William Hughes praised the show’s handling of fantasy elements, writing, “W hile gritty fantasy series tend to keep their more “unrealistic” elements at arm’s length, The Witcher embraces its fairy tale nature, albeit in a bloodier than normal fashion. When prophecies, enchanted knights, and cursed princesses can all be a part of the tricky maneuvering of statecraft, there’s room for a man with a silver sword and a keen eye for manticore anatomy to make an impact in world affairs, and it’s when the show looks closer at the day-to-day realities of being a mutant monster hunter (or a king’s official magical assistant, as the case may be) that The Witcher is at its most interesting.”



The Witcher will return for its second season on December 17.

