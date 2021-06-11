The Witcher Photo : Jay Maidment/Netflix

This week, Netflix is taking a break from catering to the jocks and dedicating a handful of days to an under-appreciated part of the internet community: the geeks. For its Geeked Week, Netflix is making announcements and sharing new footage, and today—the last day— that included a short but sweet teaser featuring the character Ciri.



The first season of the show, which involved a convoluted mess of timelines (sort of like Dunkirk, but stretched across a whole TV season), ended with Henry Cavill’s monster-hunter Geralt finally getting reunited with his destined ward Ciri (Freya Allan), setting the two of them down a path toward many happy years hunting monsters together where they’re never pursued by an empire of black cloak-wearing creeps and they never go inside any magical towers... but enough spoilers for the books, this is about the Witcher TV show. In addition to those aforementioned stars (plus Anya Chalotra’s sorceress Yennefer and Joey Batey’s lovable bard Dandelion Jaskier), season two is adding some more of Geralt’s witcher buddies—one of whom had to be recast due to COVID-related scheduling delays. Unfortunately, the streamer still has yet to announce a release date for the new episodes.

In addition to a second season of The Witcher, Netflix is also working on Blood Origin, a prequel series set 1,200 years before the events of the show when a mysterious event merges the worlds of monsters, men, and elves. It will star Jodie Turner-Smith as an accomplished warrior/aspiring musician name Éile.