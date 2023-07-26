Get ready for a whole lot more Ninja Turtles

Signaling supreme confidence in the studio’s latest reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, Paramount is ordering extra pizza. Per Variety, the studio is already gearing up for a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and two seasons of a 2-D animated series.

The series, which will stream on Paramount+, is called ‌Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and will serve as a “bridge” between the films. The teenage cast, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon, will be reprising their roles in the series. O ne wonders how much time will be in between the films; i f it takes too long, the Turtles could age out of their demographic. It would be interesting to finally see the Adult Mutant Ninja Turtles and how much vigilantism they get done with a full-time job. God, adult Leonardo would be insufferable.



Advertisement

T here’s no information on the sequel’s plot. But considering Mutant Mayhem doesn’t come out for another week, we don’t have much information on the story of the first movie either. Variety describes the film as following the Turtles as they “come out of the shadows,” so to speak, and attempt to win over New Yorkers with their pizza-centric personalities and ninja skills.

This is the just latest reboot of TMNT. In 2014 , the Michael Bay-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles featured those horrific anthropomorphic CGI turtles and starred Megan Fox, Will Arnett, and Tony Shalhoub as Master Splinter, for some reason. The 2016 sequel, subtitled Out Of The Shadows and featuring Tyler Perry, stalled Bay’s franchise after it earned less than half of the box office gross as the first.

Advertisement Advertisement

Paramount hopes that Turtles will have the same nostalgic moviegoing audience as Barbie. With its unique animation style, the movie promises to have some of that Spider-Verse charm. We’ll see for sure when the film hits theaters on August 2.

