Barbenheimer is living up to its billing as a cinematic phenomenon and both films will still figure prominently in August. But the month also offers plenty of other multiplex pleasures. This, of course, wasn’t always the case. August used to be considered a dumping ground for cinema’s unwanted children. However, in the tentpole era, there are too many nine-digit behemoths and not enough weekends, so the summer movie season has slowly been extended into the eighth month of the year.

Advertisement

2016’s Suicide Squad currently holds the record for the biggest domestic August opening, a record that will probably not be broken in 2023. That said, next month offers an array of films. On the budgetary high side we have the promising (yes, it actually looks good) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the cleverly conceived video game adaptation Gran Turismo, and DC’s Blue Beetle. But let’s not forget smaller releases like Casey Affleck’s melancholy story of musical redemption, Dreamin’ Wild, and the re-release of the South Korean classic Oldboy.