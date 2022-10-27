Like a bully demanding lunch money from some unpopular nerd, Netflix has stolen the comedy series Girls5eva from poor, unfortunate Peacock. This comes as Netflix has found itself on a sudden upswing after a difficult year while Peacock has… just had a difficult year of its own, so while it was all surely handled properly and Netflix didn’t literally steal it (it’s probably more likely that Netflix saved the show), it’s hard not to see this as one kid knocking the schoolbooks out of another kid’s hands and then kicking them down the hallway.

But hey, there’s a new season of Girls5eva on the way, and if it was the one thing keeping you on Peacock, you can start saving a couple of extra bucks every month (which will be helpful, since Netflix is more expensive than Peacock). A press release from Netflix doesn’t say when this new season—it’ll be the show’s third—will premiere at its new streaming home, but it does note that Netflix has also acquired “co-exclusive global streaming rights” to the first two seasons of Girls5eva. (We’re going to assume “co-exclusive” means they will remain on Peacock.)

The series comes from creator Meredith Scardino and its executive producers include Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and it stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as the former members of a ‘90s girl group who decide to reunite and try to resurrect their careers as pop stars.

This is also not the first time Netflix has swooped in and stolen a hit original show from another streaming service (not counting the shows it saved from cancellation when that was a thing that it would do). Many years ago, it bought up the rights to Crackle’s one big original series, Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee with Jerry Seinfeld, and now Crackle is owned by the Chicken Soup For The Soul guy as part of his big plan to become the new Disney. You could be next, Peacock!