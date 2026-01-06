Great job, Internet!: Want your MTV? MTV Rewind has music videos free of Ridiculousness The MTV Rewind web player plays music videos from the '80s, '90s, '00s, and today, free of ads, Challenges, and Ridiculousness.

Reports of MTV’s death may have been premature, but it’s still a far cry from the Music Television of yore. Some of our elder readers probably remember their elders telling them that MTV used to show music videos, an evergreen complaint that has seemingly existed since the 1980s. The criticism consistently pointed to a need for a channel that exclusively ran music videos, music news, concert footage, and artist interviews—the type of channel MTV has been veering away from for decades. Today, it’s impossible to imagine an MTV that isn’t solely devoted to reruns of Ridiculousness, where even a Jersey Shore reunion can feel like manna in the desert as the sweet sounds of Snookie remind viewers that a different world is possible. But on July 31, 1981, the idea of a channel dedicated to homemade videos that beg the question, “Did that guy just die?,” before cutting to Rob Dyrdek laughing maniacally on a giant keyboard was as ludicrous as a channel dedicated to music videos. Nevertheless, the following day, a future where one could supersede the other was born. 45 years later, a new web app finally gives music video-starved viewers the MTV they want.