MTV is done with Ridiculousness

Ridiculousness has had its last laugh on MTV after 14 years. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to The A.V. Club today that no new episodes of the long-running series would be produced. Previously shot episodes will continue to premiere through 2026, but audiences won’t see any fresh viral video coverage when those run out. The show isn’t fading away entirely; previous seasons will continue to air on MTV and select seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

The source shared that the company is working to reimagine MTV for the future, and aims for the channel to feature a more curated slate that explores “fresh formats, different creative voices, and refreshed programming.” If novelty is what MTV is going for, it makes sense that Ridiculousness wouldn’t fit the bill. The series first aired in 2011, and has spent 46 seasons mocking and analyzing failed stunts and other viral clips. It was co-created and hosted by Rob Dyrdek, who has been joined by Sterling “Steelo” Brim, Chanel West Coast, and Lauren “Lolo” Wood over the years. It’s become such a staple for MTV that it often airs for hours on end, something that will presumably change as MTV overhauls its slate. The channel has also made other changes recently, including the announcement that it would be shutting down its music TV channels across the U.K. ahead of expected changes to its stateside programming.

The news comes amid thousands of layoffs and other programming changes at MTV’s parent company, Paramount. It’s unclear as of this writing whether Dyrdek will stay on the MTV payroll, but Bloomberg reported just yesterday—one day before the cancellation news—that the network was paying him at least $32.5 million a year for the show’s typical 336-episode yearly order. As new CEO David Ellison spends billions on securing an exclusive deal with the UFC and new CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’ blog The Free Press, perhaps the network saw this as a place they could actually make some impactful cuts.