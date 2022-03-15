The Grammys performances tend to be a huge factor in deciding whether or not the ceremony is worth turning in to, and at least this year’s performers should make plenty of fans happy.



Advertisement

ARMY can sigh in relief knowing BTS—who are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance—are slated to perform, along with Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, and Brothers Osborne.

Many of these artists have already performed at the Grammys—some even performed together, like Lil Nas X and BTS at the 2020 ceremony—but this year, Rodrigo gets to make her big Grammys debut.

In addition to it being her first time performing at the biggest music awards show, Rodrigo also received a whopping seven nominations as a first-time nominee, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.

This is only the first slate of performers, though, so there will likely be more announced soon. Here’s to hoping the next round of announced performers includes some fresh faces, like Best New Artist nominee Japanese Breakfast (an unlikely choice for the Grammys performances, but we sure can dream).

If it feels like the Grammys should’ve happened forever ago, that’s because the date was changed during the height of the delta variant surge. After being postponed from the January 31 date, the Grammys are finally happening on Sunday, April 3.

Those who want to tune in can watch on CBS and Paramount Plus, beginning at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah, who also hosted the ceremony last year. This year also marks the first time that the Grammys are being held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Advertisement

[Variety]