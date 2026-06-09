Hadestown moves from theaters to cinemas this summer
Bleecker Street released a trailer for its live theater capture of the West End production this morning.Image courtesy of Bleecker Street
Hadestown is one of Broadway’s biggest hits of the past decade, and after years of live performances, it’s finally coming to cinemas. Based on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the musical opened on Broadway in 2019, going on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical. This morning, Bleecker Street shared a trailer for the live theater capture of Hadestown, which will bow in theaters this summer with original Broadway cast members Reeve Carney (Orpehus), André De Shields (Hermes), Amber Gray (Persephone), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), and Patrick Page (Hades) performing their roles from London’s West End.
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