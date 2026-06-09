Hadestown moves from theaters to cinemas this summer

Hadestown is one of Broadway’s biggest hits of the past decade, and after years of live performances, it’s finally coming to cinemas. Based on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the musical opened on Broadway in 2019, going on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical. This morning, Bleecker Street shared a trailer for the live theater capture of Hadestown, which will bow in theaters this summer with original Broadway cast members Reeve Carney (Orpehus), André De Shields (Hermes), Amber Gray (Persephone), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), and Patrick Page (Hades) performing their roles from London’s West End.

Hadestown intertwines the love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and of Hades and Persephone, and features Hermes in a narrator role. The score from composer Anaïs Mitchell blends New Orleans jazz and folk music, and was developed for over a decade before it made it to Broadway. In addition to the Tony for Best Musical, Hadestown also earned Tonys for De Shields and for Mitchell’s score and won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater album in 2020.

The live capture of Hadestown premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival yesterday, and tickets for the filmed version are now on sale. Hadestown opens on July 24 and plays in movie theaters for just five nights.