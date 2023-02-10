Halyna Hutchins’ parents are suing Alec Baldwin now, too

There continue to be legal ramifications in the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. Baldwin has been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter by the New Mexico District Attorney’s office. Now, he faces another lawsuit from Hutchins’ family, this time from her parents, Anatolii Androsovych, and Olga Solovey, and sister Svetlana Zemko.

The new suit names Baldwin, assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. as defendants, according to NBC News. The allegations against them include battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium, which attorney Gloria Allred described as “a claim which seeks to recover compensation for damages to certain relationships that are mutually dependent.”

If you’ve been following the Rust case, language from this new lawsuit will sound familiar. The filing argues that safety protocols on set “were ignored” and “actions that were taken were against all industry norms.” It accuses Baldwin of playing “Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without checking it and without having the Armorer do so,” per NBC News.

The filing goes on, “The fact that live ammunition was allowed on a movie set, that guns and ammunition were left unattended, that the gun in question was handed to Alec Baldwin by the Assistant Director who had no business doing so, and that safety bulletins were not promulgated or ignored, coupled with the fact that the scene in question did not call for a gun to be fired at all, makes this a case where injury or death was much more than just a possibility—it was a likely result.”

Baldwin settled a previous lawsuit with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, in October 2022. “We are now representing others in the family,” Allred said in a news conference on Thursday. “And there has been no settlement for them ... there has been no outreach to them by Mr. Baldwin to even say that he was sorry. We want accountability and justice for them. It’s as simple as that.”

Allred stated that Hutchins provided financial support for her family, meaning that “in addition to this tragedy, they have to try and cope with that loss while living in Ukraine in the midst of Putin’s war,” Allred stated. According to CNN, Hutchins’ mother is a nurse treating wounded soldiers outside of Kiev, and her brother-in-law is currently fighting in the war.

A video of Hutchins’ mother and sister was played at the conference, per NBC News, in which her sister said (translated from Ukrainian ), “To lose my sister ... was a horrible experience, and it is one of the biggest losses of my life. And even more devastating is to see the utter suffering of our parents and how their health has sharply declined ... I believe to let this go, and to leave this unpunished, is unallowable.”