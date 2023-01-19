More than a year after the October 2021 killing of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the indie film Rust, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office announced that they would charge Alec Baldwin and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed with involuntary manslaughter. The actor, who was holding the prop gun that he says misfired and killed Hutchins, and Gutierrez Reed face a maximum $5,000 fine and an 18-month prison sentence over the manslaughter charge.



However, they both will also be charged with “an enhancement for the use of a firearm which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years,” per NPR. Meanwhile, Rust’s first assistant director David Halls, who loaded the gun, agreed to plead guilty to “negligent use of a deadly weapon.” Halls will serve no jail time but will be given six months of probation per the plea deal.

The charge is already somewhat controversial both within the legal community and Hollywood. In a statement, SAG-AFTRA said:

“The prosecutor’s contention that an actor has a duty to ensure the functional and mechanical operation of a firearm on a production set is wrong and uninformed. An actor’s job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert. Firearms are provided for their use under the guidance of multiple expert professionals directly responsible for the safe and accurate operation of that firearm. In addition, the employer is always responsible for providing a safe work environment at all times, including hiring and supervising the work of professionals trained in weapons.”

Advertisement

While not every tragedy is preventable, this one was. Hollywood relies on computer-generated effects to create worlds, characters, and futuristic weaponry but has been slow to use those effects to replace real-world weapons on sets. In 1993, while filming the title role in what would’ve been his breakout hit, Bruce Lee’s son Brandon was shot and killed by a gun fired by actor Michael Masse on the set of The Crow.

“Twenty-eight years ago, I was shattered by the shock and grief of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly,” Eliza Hutton, the fiancé of the late Lee, told People after Hutchin’s death in October 2021. “My heart aches again now for Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son, and for all those left in the wake of this avoidable tragedy.”

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

“I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets.”

The Rust case certainly has enough publicity behind it to spearhead potential new safety precautions on film sets in the coming months and years. However, it will have much more immediate effects on Alec Baldwin, who faces some pretty difficult legal challenges. However, the prosecution may have even larger ones .

Advertisement

The A.V. Club spoke to James J. Brosnahan, currently the Senior Of Counsel at the law firm of Morrison Foerster, who was retained as lead trial counsel for the defense in the Brandon Lee case. Lee’s mother Linda filed a suit, not against Masse, but against the production company, producers, the directors, and others, per The Chicago Tribune, ultimately settling out of court. Had the case gone to trial, Brosnahan was to defend the studio against indictment based on the idea that corporations are not people.

“A corporation is an artificial entity,” Brosnahan told The A.V. Club by phone. “It really is, of course, not a person. And so when you’re going to indict somebody, my theory was there has to be at least one person in the corporation that has the negligent state of mind, which is essential to indict somebody for manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.”

Advertisement

Baldwin’s state of mind is critical to proving responsibility. For one thing, the prosecution would have to show why Alec Baldwin, an actor hired to fire what he purportedly believed were prop bullets, would do this.



“What you need in any criminal case is you need sort of a wrongful act, but then you also need some sort of mental state associated with it,” Kate Mangels, a criminal defense attorney and partner at the law firm of Kinsella, Weitzman, Iser, Kump, and Holly, told The A.V. Club. “In these sort of accidental death cases, the defenses usually relate to whether or not the person had the mental state required.”

Advertisement

Proving the mental state of an actor can be tricky; after all, if Baldwin is playing a character that fires a gun in malice, how can that be stripped from his intent? The same could be said of someone under the influence of alcohol, Mangels said. “The awareness of risk and acting without regard for the risk would still be imputed on someone, even if they are acting.”

“He could be responsible if he was aware of some risk or danger. Even though he was aware of that risk, he acted without regard or due caution,” she continued. “ Given what the public knows, it seems like this is a high hurdle for the prosecution to show his awareness.”



Advertisement

A ccording to Brosnahan, the motive is another hurdle . “I tried criminal cases, both for the prosecution and for the defense for many years,” he said. “You got to have a motive. For negligence, you can argue a theoretical case that he was negligent. Why would he do it?”

Brosnahan says it would be up to the jury to decide whether or not he acted appropriately. Still, he believes there’s nothing in Baldwin’s background to show that he would purposely point a gun and fire at a person if he knew there were bullets inside the gun. “Therefore, the question is, should it have occurred to him? And the answer would be no if he thought he was holding a gun that only has blanks.”

Advertisement

However , it’s important to remember that Baldwin’s role extended beyond that of an actor. He was also a producer, and what that means is tricky. “Sometimes the credit is simply a vanity title to boost an actor’s sense of involvement in a project,” writes the Los Angeles Times. “Sometimes it is a way to defer upfront fees to a performer in favor of back-end payments. And sometimes an actor is so deeply involved with a project that the credit is a way to make official their added influence along the way.”

The ambiguity of the title has made the prosecution’s case murkier, as they will have to show the expectations the production had from Baldwin as a producer. If it was a vanity title, that could work toward Baldwin’s defense in court.

Advertisement

In the months following the shooting, safety on the Rust set has been the subject of intense scrutiny. “In the DA’s statement, she said other actors say there are certain precautions they take, like firing off a practice round or checking whether the gun is loaded or isn’t loaded with whatever the dummy bullet is versus the actual bullet,” said Mangels. “It doesn’t appear that he knew there was an actual bullet in this gun.”

It seems unlikely that Baldwin will serve any prison time for the accident. However, Mangels notes that the first assistant director took a plea deal with a reduced sentence, and that sort of deal could be open to Baldwin.

Advertisement

For now, Mangels thinks it’s “unadvisable” (her diplomatic words) for Baldwin to keep making public statements. He already complicated his defense by saying he never actually pulled the trigger on the gun. If he didn’t pull the trigger, the prosecution would not be able to prove causation because “the causation would be a faulty gun,” for which Baldwin isn’t responsible. “If there’s proof that he pulled the trigger,” Mangels said, “then one part of the two-part test for whether he is guilty of manslaughter is satisfied, which is he took some action that caused the death of someone else.”

The trigger question does make things a bit hairier for Baldwin. “I know of no way you can fire a blank without pulling the trigger,” said Brosnahan.

Advertisement

“I don’t see Mr. Baldwin pleading guilty to this,” he said. “Look at it from the defendant’s standpoint; he is a famous man and a movie actor of considerable talent and has been for years. Let’s assume that he would like to have more, more roles and things. The nature of the crime is that there’s no bank robbery here. The atmosphere of the case, and if his lawyer marshals the mood of the case, is this a terrible accident. That’s what I think. Things happen. I can almost hear the good defense lawyer arguing that you know, things happen in the world. Things happen. It doesn’t mean anybody is guilty of anything.”

