Despite being the shortest month of the year, February has already been a long haul of accolades and subsequent damage control for Harry Styles. After his Album of the Year win at the 2023 Grammy Awards (and an ill-advised comment about the rarity of his recognition) spurned some serious backlash, Styles made a notable course correction during his acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the Brit Awards.

Citing his “privilege,” Styles dedicated the award to a series of female-identifying acts who weren’t nominated in the category this year: Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, Florence + The Machine, Mabel, and Becky Hill. After eliminating gendered categories in 2021 to better include non-binary and gender non-conforming artists, The BRIT s faced criticism this year for nominating only men for Best Artist. Styles’ fellow nominees included Fred Again, Central Cee, George Ezra, and Stormzy.

Harry Styles wins Artist of the Year | The BRIT Awards 2023

“I’m really really grateful for this, and I’m very aware for my privilege up here tonight, so this award is for Rina, Charli, Florence, Mabel, and Becky, thank you so much,” Styles concluded his speech.

Advertisement

Artist Of The Year was one of four awards Styles took home at the BRITS, including Best Album, Song Of The Year for Harry’s House hit “As It Was,” and Best Pop/R&B Act. During his speech, he also gave his most veteran fans a morsel of new One Direction content by thanking his former band members for their role in his journey— but not before thanking his mom.

“I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X factor without telling me. I literally wouldn’t be here without you,” Styles says. “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either.”