Here are the winners for the 2023 Grammys

It’s the 65th annual Grammy awards. After this year, the Grammys can retire, but that day is not today. Here’s an abbreviated list of winners and nominees from the 2023 Grammy awards, which we will be updating throughout the night (the winners are in bold). Head over to the official Grammys website to see the full list.
Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance
ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Camilla Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”
Coldplay & BTS, “My Universe”
Post Malone & Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)“
Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé, “Cuff It”
Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Muni Long, “Hrs & Hrs”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good”
PJ Morton, “Please Don’t Walk Away”
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA, Voyage
Adele, 30
Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres
Lizzo, Special
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Best R&B Album
Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown, Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper, Black Radio III
Lucky Daye, Candydrip
PJ Morton, Watch The Sun
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”
Doja Cat, “Vegas”
Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug, “Pushin P”
Hitkidd & Glorilla, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)“
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"
Best Rap Song
Jack Harlow ft. Drake, “Churchill Downs”
Dj Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"
Future & Gunna, “Pushin P”
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Best Melodic Rap
Dj Khaled ft. Future and Sza, “Beautiful”
Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait For U”
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst and Amanda Reifer, “Die Hard”
Latto, “Big Energy (Live)“
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé, “Virgo’s Groove”
Lucky Daye, “Over”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good”
Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak, “Here With Me”
Muni Long, “Hrs & Hrs”
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie
Idles, Crawler
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Boy Named If
Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout
Spoon, Lucifer On The Sofa
Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9
Best Latin Pop Album
Christina Aguilera, Aguilera
Ruben Blades & Boca Livre, Pasieros
Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera
Fonseca, Viajante
Sebastián Yatra, Dharma +
Best Music Film
Adele, Adele One Night Only
Justin Bieber, Our World
Billie Eilish, Billie Eilish Live At The O2
Rosalía, Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Various Artists, Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
Best Music Video
Adele, “Easy On Me”
BTS, “Yet To Come”
Doja Cat, “Woman”
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire, WE
Björk, Fossora
Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, Cool It Down
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle, The Closer
Jim Gaffigan, Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow, A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK, Sorry
Patton Oswalt, We All Scream
Album Of The Year
ABBA, Voyage
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days
Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lizzo, Special
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Record Of The Year
ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Adele, “Easy On Me”
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius, “You And Me On The Rock”
Doja Cat, “Woman”
Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele, “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny, “Moscow Mule”
Doja Cat, “Woman”
Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Song Of The Year
GAYLE, “ABCDEFU”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) (The Short Film)“
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Adele, “Easy On Me”
Dj Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart pt. 5"
Bonnie Raitt, “And Just Like That”
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled, God Did
Future, I Never Liked U
Jack Harlow, Come Home The Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Bonobo, Fragments
Diplo, Diplo
Odesza, The Last Goodbye
Rufus Dü Sol, Surrender