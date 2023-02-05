Here are the winners for the 2023 Grammys

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s the 65th annual Grammy awards. After this year, the Grammys can retire, but that day is not today. Here’s an abbreviated list of winners and nominees from the 2023 Grammy awards, which we will be updating throughout the night (the winners are in bold). Head over to the official Grammys website to see the full list.

Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance

ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camilla Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”

Coldplay & BTS, “My Universe”

Post Malone & Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)“

Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé, “Cuff It”

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long, “Hrs & Hrs”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good”

PJ Morton, “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA, Voyage

Adele, 30

Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres

Lizzo, Special

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Best R&B Album

Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown, Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper, Black Radio III

Lucky Daye, Candydrip

PJ Morton, Watch The Sun

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”

Doja Cat, “Vegas”

Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug, “Pushin P”

Hitkidd & Glorilla, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)“

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"

Best Rap Song

Jack Harlow ft. Drake, “Churchill Downs”

Dj Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"

Future & Gunna, “Pushin P”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Best Melodic Rap

Dj Khaled ft. Future and Sza, “Beautiful”

Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst and Amanda Reifer, “Die Hard”

Latto, “Big Energy (Live)“

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé, “Virgo’s Groove”

Lucky Daye, “Over”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good”

Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak, “Here With Me”

Muni Long, “Hrs & Hrs”

Best Rock Album



The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie

Idles, Crawler

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Boy Named If

Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout

Spoon, Lucifer On The Sofa

Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9

Best Latin Pop Album

Christina Aguilera, Aguilera

Ruben Blades & Boca Livre, Pasieros

Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera

Fonseca, Viajante

Sebastián Yatra, Dharma +

Best Music Film

Adele, Adele One Night Only



Justin Bieber, Our World

Billie Eilish, Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Rosalía, Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists, Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Best Music Video

Adele, “Easy On Me”

BTS, “Yet To Come”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire, WE

Björk, Fossora

Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, Cool It Down

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle, The Closer

Jim Gaffigan, Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow, A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK, Sorry

Patton Oswalt, We All Scream

Album Of The Year

ABBA, Voyage

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lizzo, Special

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Record Of The Year

ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius, “You And Me On The Rock”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny, “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Best New Artist



Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Song Of The Year



GAYLE, “ABCDEFU”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) (The Short Film)“



Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Dj Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart pt. 5"

Bonnie Raitt, “And Just Like That”

Best Rap Album



DJ Khaled, God Did

Future, I Never Liked U

Jack Harlow, Come Home The Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Bonobo, Fragments

Diplo, Diplo

Odesza, The Last Goodbye

Rufus Dü Sol, Surrender