Harry Styles knows his fervent fanbase wants more after catching him on his massive tour in support of 2019's Fine Line (a tour that had to be postponed for a year due to the pandemic). So, h e ’s finally delivering some great news: his next album, Harry’s House, is arriving on May 20 via Columbia and Erskine Records.



Though he hasn’t released the lead single yet, he shared a 40-second teaser on YouTube, with artistically and rapidly paced footage of daffodils, busy New York City streets, the subway, and frenzied fans on his recent tour. But the pace changes to show a lone Styles stepping onto an empty stage and gazing directly into the camera, as a backdrop of a house is lifted behind him, and starts releasing fog.

Advertisement

This news comes days after Styles’ fans—who seemingly work as hard as Taylor Swift’s at uncovering clues for the next album cycle—discovered a cryptic site called youarehome.co. The site only features a digital door that, if you hover your mouse over it, opens and shows Styles. The image inside the door changed every day. Fans also noticed that a verified Twitter account called You Are Home popped up, and that Styles had began following it.

While making a secret site is pretty elaborate for this album cycle, it somehow doesn’t beat what Styles did for Fine Line, where he created his own fictional village, The Isle Of Eroda. This involved Eroda getting its own tourist site, listing accommodations and attractions, and making note of the village’s eccentric, traditional hairstyles, delicious fresh fish, and booming art scene.

Though Styles wrapped up his North American leg of the Love On Tour, he’s coming back for Coachella in April before touring Europe. And, in addition to the forthcoming Harry’s House, Styles also has two films coming soon: Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, and My Policeman.