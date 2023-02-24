Harvey Weinstein accuser reveals identity, explains decision to testify

Though Harvey Weinstein’s recent criminal trial in Los Angeles dealt with accusations from multiple women, the disgraced producer was only convicted in connection to the assault of one woman in particular. Known throughout the trial as “Jane Doe 1,” the survivor, Evgeniya Chernyshova, revealed her identity in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m tired of hiding,” she told the outlet. “I want my life back. I’m Evgeniya, I’ve been raped. This is my story.”

Chernyshova shared with the outlet her memory of the assault, which occurred while attending the Los Angeles Italia Film Festival. Afterward , she felt “depressed” and blamed herself for years . Only when her own daughter came to her, saying she had been assaulted as a sophomore in high school, did Chernyshova finally consider coming forward with her own experience. “I told her that there was only one condition that I was gonna be able to [report my case], and that’s if she also came forward with her case,” the former model explained.

Even then she was hesitant, but the exposés about Weinstein’s crimes in 2017 gave her the courage to go to the police. The road to the Los Angeles trial was slow going, and when it finally happened in 2022 Chernyshova described it as “the worst experience of my life.” She said, “The defense lawyers’ techniques, how they harass and humiliate you, it is brutal.”

Chernyshova, who has since filed a civil suit against Weinstein, remained anonymous during this period “because I was ashamed and humiliated,” she explained. “I thought it was a good decision to protect my kids. But it was a horrible decision for myself because I’ve been cut off from everyone. It isn’t right to go through this hell alone.” While she is the sole survivor among those who testified in Los Angeles to receive the court’s justice, “I believe all of the victims who testified,” she stated. “All of them. And I want to say this—this is not only my victory, this is our victory.”

Indeed, Jane Doe #3 released her own statement to that effect. “Today, justice prevailed for survivors. No woman has to fear Harvey Weinstein again as he will never leave prison,” she said in a press release from her team of lawyers at Katz Banks Kumin. “I testified against Harvey Weinstein, staring that monster in the eyes for three days in a brutal trial during which Weinstein’s lawyers tried to smear me and all of his accusers, claiming that Harvey was the victim of the #MeToo movement. Today, the court rejected this notion and gave Harvey what he deserved—the maximum sentence possible.”

As for Chernyshova, she said of the sentencing, “I feel free, and a heavy weight and burden has been lifted off my chest. I am looking forward to a good night’s sleep.” You can read her full interview here.