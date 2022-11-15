As Harvey Weinstein’s California criminal trial continues on, new and horrifying accusations have come to light via Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom.

Siebel Newsom—who was identified in court as Jane Doe #4—testified on Monday that raped her in 2005, when she was 31, per Reuters. At the time, Siebel Newsom was still trying to break into the industry and had some small film and television credits to her name.

On the stand, Siebel Newsom recalled first meeting Weinstein at the 2005 Toronto International Film Festival. Weeks later, she says he invited her to meet him at The Peninsula Hotel in Los Angeles for what she believed was a business meeting. Siebel Newsom recalled being surprised the meeting was set to take place in Weinstein’s own private suite.

Advertisement

When she entered his room, Siebel Newsom said it became clear Weinstein’s intentions were not to mull over her career prospects and body of work together. Instead, she testified that Weinstein called her over to the bathroom and began masturbating in front of her. Shortly after this, Siebel Newsom says Weinstein began groping her breasts and becoming “aggressive” in his advances.

“I was scared. This was not why I came here,” Siebel Newsom recounted tearfully. “I just remembered physically trying to back away.”

G/O Media may get a commission 50% Off Fire TV Cube Streaming time

This device works with Alexa, can stream things in 4K Ultra HD, includes the latest Alexa Voice Remote, and can access a huge array of different streaming services. Buy for $60 from Amazon Advertisement

It was at this point, Siebel Newsom testifies, Weinstein got her onto a bed in the room and raped her. “He was just so big and so determined,” she recalled. “This was hell.”

Siebel Newsom’s attorney confirmed in October that she would take part in the trial. Her allegations, along with those of four other women, are the basis of Weinstein’s Los Angeles charges: eleven counts of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein’s widespread, pervasive predatory made him the face of the 2017 #MeToo movement, which saw countless women in Hollywood and beyond publicize their experiences with sexual abuse to draw awareness to the issue.

Advertisement

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year-prison sentence after he was convicted on New York-based charges in 2020. If convicted on all Los Angeles counts, that sentence could balloon to 140 years.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual abuse, contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.