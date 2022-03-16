The Bill Hader series Barry returns next month for another season of acting classes and contract kills. And it’s about time. After two spellbinding seasons that featured some of the strangest, funniest, and most violent comedy on television, Barry left viewers on a cliff we’ve been hanging from since May 2019.



So with our fingers chafed and our bodies dangling like we’re Sylvester Stallone on the poster for, what else, Cliffhanger, Barry’s third season premieres on April 24. But, unfortunately, based on the new teaser released by HBO earlier today, it doesn’t look like Hader is hoisting us up onto stable ground.

Last season left the titular Barry in quite a pickle. This happens when you kill your acting teacher’s girlfriend, who also happens to be the woman investigating you for a series of murders. Now, Barry has to figure out a way to maintain his cover while keeping the Chechen mob at bay.

Here’s what HBO says will be the crux of season three:

Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

There’s not much specificity in HBO’s description, but we’re pleased to see NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) making a return for season three. His casual brutality and earnest use of modern slang—not to mention his mannered hosting abilities that would make Emily Post proud—have been a refreshing can of Mountain Dew on a show that frequently descends into violence and suspense. But like him, we’re also legit nervous about where things are headed. One thing is clear: We must protect NoHo Hank at all costs.



Barry returns to HBO on April 24.