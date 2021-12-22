A new HBO TV spot featured some footage of some anticipated series hitting the channel and the streaming app in 2022. The sizzle reel gives fans a sneak peek of quite a few highly anticipated series, including the Game of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon, the new series Peacemaker, and the fourth season of Westworld.



The House Of The Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The footage features shots of the Iron Throne, plus some cool shots of the ensemble, including Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen. The series’ premiere date has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Peacemaker stars John Cena, reprising his role from The Suicide Squad. It marks the first television series in the DCEU. The show, which also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji, will hit HBO Max January 13, 2022.

The Westworld footage gives viewers their first look at the show since season three wrapped up in May 2020. Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve appears briefly, while in another show Ed Harris’ Man in Black stalks a very scared Caleb (Aaron Paul). The air date for the fourth season is currently unknown.

The sizzle also featured footage of Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, all about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. That series is set to air in March.

The spot also featured other new series headed for HBO Max, including Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Julia, and Love & Death, plus new HBO originals The Time Traveler’s Wife, The White House Plumbers, and We Own This City. They also teased the new seasons of His Dark Materials, The Nevers, The Flight Attendant, The Righteous Gemstones, Euphoria, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Raised by Wolves and Gossip Girl.

The spot also teases movies that will be HBO Max streaming exclusives, including House Party, Father of The Bride, Kimi, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Haunt, and Moonshot. Plus, the streaming service will soon be getting The Last Duel, Free Guy, and F9: The Fast Saga.