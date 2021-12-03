For someone who calls himself Peacemaker, he sure was a huge dick in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But turns out the douchey antihero played by John Cena has a soft side after all.



The trailer for HBO Max’s Peacemaker series picks up where The Suicide Squad’s post-credits scene left off, with ARGUS (Advanced Research Group Uniting Superhumans) realizing they could use Peacemaker to actually do what his name says. And for someone who was very punchable throughout the movie, this peek at the series shows that he’s actually far more considerate than he’s given credit for.

The old Peacemaker who’d assassinate anyone to get his way is gone. Now, he refuses to kill an assigned target because the guy is out with his kid. But his new mindset causes issues at work, since he was hired because “the world needs a son of a bitch.”

Peacemaker’s also surprisingly sensitive and introspective, contemplating what he wants to get out of life now that he’s got a second chance through working with ARGUS.



“Dad, maybe I’m a grower, not a shower,” Peacemaker tells his father, whom he’s moved in with. And he explains that no, he’s not talking about his “chode,” he’s talking about maybe being “an individual you don’t like and then you learn to like.”

Peacemaker seems to want to finally take morals into consideration and work on repairing his relationship with his messed up dad. Despite Peacemaker’s new coworker Leota (Danielle Brooks) warning that his dad—who, at one point, ends up in prison—is not a good man, he is still motivated to be there for him because “he’s still family.”



While we wait for new episodes of The Boys and Loki, this seems like a good replacement in the meantime, with hints of both in its plot and humor. The show, written and directed by James Gunn, premieres on January 13 with three episodes. After that, HBO Max will air an episode a week, until the series finale on February 17.