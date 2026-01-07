Henry Winkler to star in lawyer comedy somehow not about Barry Zuckerkorn (who's very good) Despite our wildest dreams, the upcoming NBC comedy, Last Chance Lawyer, is not an Arrested Development spin-off.

Today in “God, what’s the point”: The great Henry Winkler is returning to television in the upcoming legal comedy Last Chance Lawyer. Now, while we’ll take as much of the 80-year-old Winkler as we can get, but we’d be lying if we didn’t see the news on Deadline and think, “Holy shit, are they doing a Barry Zuckerkorn show?” Alas, “those are balls” will have to go another year without becoming a catchphrase on par with “Ayyy” and “correctamundo.” (Even though “those are balls” hasn’t this relevant since Arrested Development first aired in the mid-’00s.)