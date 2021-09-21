There was once a time when giving every pop culture thing its own “day” was a joke, which is why Star Wars Day is based on a pun and why we have to look up when Alien day is every year (April 26, in honor of the moon LV-426, which isn’t even a reference to the first movie), but now that Disney—which now owns both Star Wars and Alien, oddly enough—has realized that there’s money to be made from these silly holidays, we will surely never be able to escape them. Case in point: Disney is now just giving itself a made-up pop culture holiday in the form of Disney+ Day, the one day of the year where we can all kneel at our Mickey Mouse altars and thank Him for bringing Baby Grogu into our lives.



We want to be kind of snotty about this, because so much our lives are spent talking about Disney or Disney-adjacent things now that it seems downright silly to section off an entire Disney+ Day, but at the same time… there will be some cool things happening that day. Look, Boba Fett’s going to be there. We’re not made of stone, goddammit. Disney+ Day is happening on November 12, the two-year anniversary of the platform’s launch, and here are all of the festivities that Disney has announced for the day:

The Disney+ premiere of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

The free Disney+ premiere of Jungle Cruise

The premiere of the Disney+ reboot of Home Alone, Home Sweet Home Alone

A new series of shorts featuring Olaf from Frozen retelling other Disney movies

The U.S. Disney+ debut of Frozen Fever, Feast, Paperman, Get A Horse!, and more

A new Pixar short, Ciao Alberto, featuring the Luca characters

A new Simpsons short that “pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands” (and to think, people thought it would be weird to have Disney own The Simpsons)

The first few episodes of season two of The World According To Jeff Goldblum

A new special about “the origins and legacy” of Boba Fett

Another new special about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and “an exciting look towards the future” (cough maybe the Young Avengers

For the international Disney+ users, the premiere of Michael Keaton’s Dopesick (it’ll already be on Hulu by that time here in America).

Finally, there will be an “inaugural Disney+ Day fan celebration on Disney+,” with “breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars. Perhaps Grogu will be there? Maybe with his close, personal friend Bob Chapek? We can only hope.

We’ll see you all on Disney+ on November 12, because attendance is mandatory (or at least it will be, a few Disney+ Days from now, once the streaming wars have erupted into actual wars).