Here's what's coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV in July

This month Amazon Prime and IMDb TV are ringing in the classics. Feature films making their way to Amazon Prime Video this month include Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967), On The Waterfront (1954), and Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window (1954) and Vertigo (1958), both starring Jimmy Stewart. Western classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford rides onto the streamer just in time for the peak summer heat. For the kids, there’s films such as The Smurfs and The Magic Flute and The Muppets Take Manhattan. Science fiction staple Alien, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver, bursts onto Prime Video July 1.
Speaking of sci-fi, Chris Pratt’s new feature film, The Tomorrow War, premieres on Prime Video July 2. Pratt plays high school teacher and family man Dan Forester, who joins a team of time travelers in an expedition to 2051, where he must fight to save mankind from losing a global war against an alien species. It doesn’t sound like it will be better than watching Ripley battle aliens, but to be fair not much is. New episodes of Amazon Originals Luxe Listings Sydney, historical drama El Cid, and fashion series Making the Cut arrive on Prime Video this month, too.
Here’s what’s new on Prime Video in July
July 1
Movies
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
Abduction (2016)
Absence Of Malice (1981)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alien (1979)
An Education (2009)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Awakenings (1990)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Big Fish (2003)
Burlesque (2010)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Fat Albert (2004)
Frozen River (2008)
Green Lantern (2011)
Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)
Hellboy (2004)
I, Robot (2004)
Irrational Man (2015)
Jack And Jill (2011)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Madeline (1998)
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Money Train (1995)
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
On The Waterfront (1954)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
Open Season
Patton (1970)
Philadelphia (1993)
Phone Booth (2003)
Premonition (2007)
Ramona And Beezus (2010)
Rear Window (1954)
Riding In Cars With Boys (2001)
School Daze (1988)
Snatch (2001)
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
The Animal (2001)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
The International (2009)
The Lady In The Van (2006)
The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
The Messengers (2007)
The Stepfather (2009)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
To Rome With Love (2012)
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Vertigo (1958)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Your Highness (2011)
Series
American Experience: JFK (2013)
An Ordinary Woman: Season 1
BBQ with Franklin: Season 1
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
Follow the Money: Season 1
How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1
Indian Summers: Season 1
Professor T: Season 1
Relative Race: Season 3
The Art of Crime: Season 1
The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1
July 2
Movies
*The Tomorrow War
July 5
Movies
Surf’s Up (2007)
July 9
Movies
Our Friend (2019)
Series
*Luxe Listing Sydney
July 15
Series
*El Cid
July 16
Movies
Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)
Series
*Making the Cut
July 30
Series
*The Pursuit of Love
Available on IMDb TV New In May
TV Series
July 9
*Leverage: Redemption
July 15
Devious Maids
MOVIES
July 1
A Beautiful Mind
Anna
Antboy
Aquamarine
Arbitrage
Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels
Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby
Baby Geniuses and the Treasures of Egypt
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Big Wedding
Boonie Bears: the Big Shrink
Boyz n’ The Hood
Bridge of Spies
Bridge on the River Kwai, The (Original Version)
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Captain Phillips
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
The Constant Gardener
The Deer Hunter
Forever My Girl
Grandma’s Boy
Heaven is for Real
Hitman: Agent 47
Hope Floats
How to Train Your Dragon
Isle of Dogs
Kiss of the Dragon
Knowing
La Bamba
Love Actually
Love Punch
Meet Joe Black
Midnight Run
Miracle at St. Anna
Miracles from Heaven
The Monuments Men
Muppets from Space
The Muppets Take Manhattan
Paper Towns
Righteous Kill
Rise of the Guardians
The Roommate
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Knights
The Sixth Man
Smurfs and The Magic Flute
Soul Food
The Nanny Diaries
Traffic
Two If by Sea
Unstoppable
Wolves
Z for Zachariah
