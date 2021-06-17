Here's what's coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV in July

Jimmy Stewart, Miss Piggy & Kermit the Frog from The Muppets, and Sigourney Weaver. Photo : Evening Standard/Hulton Archive ( Getty Images ) , Hulton Archive ( Getty Images ) , Brenda Chase ( Getty Images )

This month Amazon Prime and IMDb TV are ringing in the classics. Feature films making their way to Amazon Prime Video this month include Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967), On The Waterfront (1954), and Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window (1954) and Vertigo (1958), both starring Jimmy Stewart. Western classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford rides onto the streamer just in time for the peak summer heat. For the kids, there’s films such as The Smurfs and The Magic Flute and The Muppets Take Manhattan. Science fiction staple Alien, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver, bursts onto Prime Video July 1.

Speaking of sci-fi, Chris Pratt’s new feature film, The Tomorrow War, premieres on Prime Video July 2. Pratt plays high school teacher and family man Dan Forester, who joins a team of time travelers in an expedition to 2051, where he must fight to save mankind from losing a global war against an alien species. It doesn’t sound like it will be better than watching Ripley battle aliens, but to be fair not much is. New episodes of Amazon Originals Luxe Listings Sydney, historical drama El Cid, and fashion series Making the Cut arrive on Prime Video this month, too.

Here’s what’s new on Prime Video in July

July 1

Movies

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (2001)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Series

American Experience: JFK (2013)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

Follow the Money: Season 1

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1

Indian Summers: Season 1

Professor T: Season 1

Relative Race: Season 3

The Art of Crime: Season 1

The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1

July 2

Movies

*The Tomorrow War

July 5

Movies

Surf’s Up (2007)

July 9

Movies

Our Friend (2019)

Series

*Luxe Listing Sydney

July 15

Series

*El Cid

July 16

Movies

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

Series

*Making the Cut

July 30

Series

*The Pursuit of Love

TV Series

July 9

*Leverage: Redemption

July 15

Devious Maids

MOVIES

July 1

A Beautiful Mind

Anna

Antboy

Aquamarine

Arbitrage

Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels

Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby

Baby Geniuses and the Treasures of Egypt

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Big Wedding

Boonie Bears: the Big Shrink

Boyz n’ The Hood

Bridge of Spies

Bridge on the River Kwai, The (Original Version)

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Captain Phillips

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

The Constant Gardener

The Deer Hunter

Forever My Girl

Grandma’s Boy

Heaven is for Real

Hitman: Agent 47

Hope Floats

How to Train Your Dragon

Isle of Dogs

Kiss of the Dragon

Knowing

La Bamba

Love Actually

Love Punch

Meet Joe Black

Midnight Run

Miracle at St. Anna

Miracles from Heaven

The Monuments Men

Muppets from Space

The Muppets Take Manhattan

Paper Towns

Righteous Kill

Rise of the Guardians

The Roommate

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Knights

The Sixth Man

Smurfs and The Magic Flute

Soul Food

The Nanny Diaries

Traffic

Two If by Sea

Unstoppable

Wolves

Z for Zachariah

If navigating Amazon Prime Video’s vast library seems too daunting a task, we’ve compiled so me lists of the best thrillers and action movies available on the streamer.