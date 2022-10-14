It’s hard to believe that the end of House Of The Dragon season one is just a little over a week away. Everything that’s happened so far has led us here, to the end of King Viserys I’s reign and the brink of war between Team Alicent and Team Rhaenyra. Farewell, dear Viserys. You may not have been a great king, but you were a great man. What will his death unleash upon the Seven Kingdoms? Is this the beginning of the end for House Targaryen? As the opening monologue informed us, “The only thing that could tear down the House of the Dragon was itself.” Here are some other questions on our minds as we head into the penultimate episode.
We’re done with the time jumps now, right?
There are only two episodes left in the season, can we please just stay in one place long enough to take it all in for once? The breakneck pace has been a little hard to keep up with so far. If you add up the time jumps from the first episode until now, it’s been about 20 years altogether since we first met these characters (not counting the first scene at the great council). That’s a lot of ground to cover in just eight episodes. There’s been no word of any more major cast changes, so these are the actors who will carry us through the rest of the story. It sure feels like we’ve finally reached the place the series has been wanting to get to since the beginning. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone’s reaction to the death of King Viserys, and the maneuvering and intrigue that it will set off. Surely the writers wouldn’t deny us that.
If King Viserys is really dead this time, what happens now?
The king is dead, long live … the queen? The king? Who knows? The entire show is built around this major point of conflict. Either Princess Rhaenyra, the legitimate heir, will succeed her father and become queen as Viserys always planned, or Alicent and Otto Hightower will install Prince Aegon on the throne instead. With neither side willing to accept any other outcome, it looks like the matter will have to be decided by a war.
The Hightowers sure seem to have been shoring up their position in preparation for this moment. They’ve removed all the Targaryen iconography from the Red Keep and replaced it with symbols of the Faith of the Seven, as if to remind everyone of their pious and holy foundations. They’ve kept Rhaenyra and Daemon at a distance, and ensured Viserys stayed out of their way by plying him with milk of the poppy. At different points we see Alicent and Otto sitting on the Iron Throne, managing the affairs of the realm. Plus, Alicent is now under the mistaken impression that it was Viserys’ dying wish for Aegon to succeed him. If she really thought about it, she’d realize that it doesn’t make sense, but Alicent believes what she wants to believe.
Rhaenyra, on the other hand, takes it for granted that the lords of the realm will support her claim. They swore as much when she was first named heir, all those years ago. She’s never taken it seriously when people have warned her that the Seven Kingdoms are not ready to be ruled by a woman. In her mind, they’ll have no choice. She’s never had cause to doubt that. She may soon be in for a rude awakening.
Who has the edge in the fight for the Iron Throne?
If war is inevitable, who’s got the advantage? With Rhaenyra and Daemon on their way back to Dragonstone and unaware of the king’s fate, the Hightowers have control of the Red Keep and the Kingsguard. That puts them ahead logistically, but there are other factors to consider—like, for instance, dragons.
A quick count of Rhaenyra’s firepower gives her seven dragons—one each for her and Daemon, three for her children with Ser Harwin Strong, one for Daemon’s daughter Baela, and one for her grandmother, Princess Rhaenys. Team Alicent has just three, one for each of her children, though one of those is Vhagar, the oldest and largest dragon in Westeros.
There’s also the question of support within the realm. Although every major house pledged fealty to Rhaenyra when Viserys named her as heir, that doesn’t mean they won’t change their minds now, through choice or by force. As we saw in episode four, the smallfolk may not be ready to be ruled by a queen; the nobility may not be either.
It’s starting to look like the sides are fairly evenly matched, though we know who we’re rooting for.
What can the dispute over the Driftwood Throne tell us about the coming conflict?
The challenge to the succession of the Driftwood Throne in episode eight gave us a preview of the larger battle to come. Before Daemon silenced him for good, Vaemond Velaryon asserted that Luke had no claim to Driftmark because he had no Velaryon blood. If Luke had been disinherited that would have reflected not just on him, but on his older brother Jace as well, who is next in line for the throne after Rhaenyra. It would have also been a tacit admission that Rhaenyra had an extramarital affair. Considering the new emphasis on the Faith at court, and its harsh views on infidelity, that would be bad for her too. We can look at each character’s view on what should be done in this instance as an indication of where they will fall in the question of the royal succession as well. It seems like Rhaenyra and Daemon can count on the support of House Velaryon, at least.
Were those eggs Daemon harvested meant to be the same ones that Daenerys hatched in Game Of Thrones?
Dany’s eggs have no definitive provenance in the books, but some have been able to trace them by connecting certain dots. Those dots do not lead back to the clutch of eggs Daemon retrieves in this episode, though House Of The Dragon has changed book lore in the past. We’ve already seen some changes made in order to tie it closer to Game Of Thrones, and the producers must know the associations fans are going to make when they see three dragon eggs together. Either way, they won’t hatch for 150 years, so they likely won’t have any effect on House Of The Dragon. It would be a cool callback, though.
