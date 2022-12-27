Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been all buddy-buddy hyping up their long-awaited team-up in Deadpool 3, but the characters they play won’t be quite so friendly in the actual movie. Speaking with the Empire Film Podcast (via Variety), Jackman said that Wolverine and Deadpool “hate each other” in Deadpool 3, saying that, if a 10 is “really close” in terms of friendship, they’re a “zero.”

Jackman explained that, from his perspective as Wolverine, he’s “frustrated” by Deadpool and “wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head.” Since they’re in a movie together and the movie will require them to be together for some reason, though, Jackman says Wolverine “can’t be a million miles away from him” and therefore is “probably going to punch him in the head a lot.”

You might recognize this dynamic as the same one between Cable and Deadpool in Deadpool 2, and… really, most people and Deadpool. Or most people and any other Ryan Reynolds character. That’s kind of the whole shtick. He’s annoyingly likable/likably annoying, and it’s fun to see him bounce off of other people—whether it’s Sandra Bullock or Sinestro or Rob McElhenney. And, clearly, that’s a feature and not a bug when it comes to Ryan Reynolds’ acting career. People like to see this kind of thing, and it would be boring if Wolverine and Deadpool finally met up and didn’t get into any Wile E. Coyote/Road Runner hijinks. After all, they’re both basically immortal, so the whole movie could just be them murdering each other for two hours and it would probably be a lot of fun.

Advertisement

Actually, yeah. Just do that, Marvel. You can have Omega Red or whoever show up for a few minutes to sell toys, but we don’t need anything fancier than that.

