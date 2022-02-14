Happy Valentine’s Day from us here at The A.V. Club. In celebration of this day of love, here’s the first teaser for the psychological erotic thriller Deep Water, which dives into the twisted mind games of one married couple played by now-real-life- exes Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck.

Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Deep Water takes us “inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.” In the teaser, a romantic picnic turns into a confessional as the two admit something’s wrong with both of them while Vic appears to finger Melinda under a tree.

The film marks the return of director Adrian Lyne, known for fellow erotic thrillers on Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal, and Unfaithful. Sam Levinson, the mind behind HBO’s hit teen drama series Euphoria, co-wrote the screenplay with Zach Helm (Stranger Than Fiction).

Deep Water stars Affleck and de Armas, as well as Tracy Letts (Ford V Ferrari), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Kristen Connolly (Evil), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope.

After worries that the film was never going to see the light of day, Deep Water will now debut exclusively on Hulu on March 18. Though going straight to streamer feels a little bit like the outdated “straight to video” there was concern that the film would not be seen at all after Disney took it off its release calendar in December. Originally slated for a January 14 theatrical release, the film has had little news or promotion until now.