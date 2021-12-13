The gods have been benevolent today. After last week’s disappointing news that the Disney removed Adrian Lyne’s (Fatal Attraction, Lolita) forthcoming erotic psychological thriller Deep Water—starring exes Ben Affleck and Ana d e Armas—from its theatrical release schedule, the film will now premiere on Hulu in the S tates. Amazon will handle its streaming internationally.

Per Deadline, Affleck and de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead. The couple staves off divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each other to take lovers—b ut it becomes messy, exposing the surface façade of American suburban life.

Deep Water is Lyne’s first time back in the director’s chair since 2002’s Unfaithful—another erotic thriller starring Diane Lane and Richard Gere. He was Oscar nominated in 1988 for Best Director for Fatal Attraction starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, which is also , an erotic thriller. This guy’s got an M.O. and he’s sticking to it...



Okay, he also directed Jacob’s Ladder, but the rest of his filmography is filled with erotic romance features like Indecent Proposal, 9 1/2 Weeks, and Flashdance. So, Deep Water has some potential.

Deep Water also stars Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Kristen Connolly, and Jade Fernandez. Zach Helm (Stranger Than Fiction) and Sam Levinson (Euphoria, Malcolm & Marie) adapted the original novel by Patricia Highsmith.

The film could be heading to streaming because other films are still trying to gain footing in theaters across the U.S. to varying degrees of success. Well, either that or... maybe Affleck or d e Armas paid off someone to demote the film ( that presumably feature s sex scenes between the very publicly separated couple).

As of right now, Deep Water was originally set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022, but it’s currently unknown if this switch up will alter the premiere date.