After recently sharing a first teaser for Candy, Hulu has released the full trailer for the forthcoming true crime miniseries. The five-episode event stars Jessica Biel as the titular Candy Montgomery, an ordinary Texas housewife whose seemingly tightly controlled life unravels, culminating in the shocking murder of her church friend Betty Gore in 1980.



While the initial preview showed that the series will follow Montgomery’s story through her eight-day trial, the full trailer focuses more on how she got there, opening on Gore, played by Melanie Lynskey.

“I am so touched by your generosity, compassion, and friendship you’ve shown,” she tells Montgomery. “You’re just a sweetheart.”

The two appear to be mutually supportive friends, but it doesn’t last long. Montgomery started an affair with Gore’s husband Allan, and after this revelation was exposed, the two women clashed in a confrontation that resulted in Montgomery hitting Gore with an axe 41 times.



Montgomery was eventually acquitted of murder after pleading self defense, with a psychiatrist obtaining her confession through hypnosis.

The new footage of Candy also provides a better look at Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is The New Black) as Allan Gore and Timothy Simons (Veep) as Montgomery’s husband Pat.

Following her stint on 7th Heaven, Biel took an extended break from significant TV roles until The Sinner in 2017. Since then, she’s also starred in the Facebook Watch series Limetown. As a voice actress, Biel had a memorable run playing a heightened version of herself on BoJack Horseman.

Lynskey has been enjoying a fresh wave of popularity following the success of Yellowjackets; the veteran actress also recently appeared in Don’t Look Up and Mrs. America, another period miniseries from Hulu.

Instead of a bingeable release or weekly episode drops, Candy will have a new installment available daily from May 9 to 13. If Biel’s vintage look isn’t working for you, stick it out until HBO airs its competing miniseries about Montgomery starring Elizabeth Olsen.