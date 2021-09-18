Sandra Oh

I suppose my gripe is less about a specific snub than it is about general snubbery, but: How the hell does Sandra Oh not have an Emmy? Oh’s Dr. Cristina Yang was the soul of Grey’s Anatomy during the entire first decade of its run—an experience that brought her a level of fame she remembers as nothing less than traumatic. Nevertheless, she turned in stellar work and was recognized for five consecutive years in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, but never took home the trophy. More recently, her work as the titular Eve of Killing Eve (which she also executive produces) has brought her back in the Emmys limelight. In 2019, she received four nominations—two for Eve, one for co-hosting the Golden Globes with Andy Samberg, and one for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy for hosting SNL—and yet she went home empty-handed. That many nods in a year and the Television Academy couldn’t even give her one Emmy? Her vamping check-stress in the “Cheques” sketch alone should’ve had them tossing awards at her. [Cameron Scheetz]

