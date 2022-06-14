The Upper West Side is in trouble. And no, we’re not talking about the prohibitive cost of living in one of the buildings where only murders happen. It’s even worse than that! Apparently, all the Squarespace ads in the world couldn’t stop the string of deaths in the affluent Manhattan neighborhood.



Thankfully, Only Murders In The Building has a trio of podcasters on the case. Hanging up his banjo and priceless works of art for another round of dead bodies and Patreon donations, Steve Martin and his cohort, Selena Gomez and Martin Short, are back on the case, peering around corners and contaminating crime scenes. This time, there’s proof—by way of a new second-season trailer.



Only Murders in the Building Season 2 | Trailer | Hulu

Picking up where the first season left off, the crew, desperate to break the true-crime podcast second season curse (apparently, there’s never been a sequel to a true-crime podcast, unless you consider all those seasons of In The Dark or Serial), is under investigation for Bunny’s homicide. According to Short, someone is trying to frame them. Also, according to Short, the man doesn’t know what perjury means.

Here’s the synopsis for season two:

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

The series was a surprise summer hit, blending the light, easy-going comedy of Martin & Short, the overwhelming popularity of true crime, and the Gen Z Pied Piper Selena Gomez into a well-received comedic mystery . This season they’re implicating a host of guest stars, including Amy Schumer, Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, and Cara Delevinge.

Only Murders In The Building hits Hulu on July 28.