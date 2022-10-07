Did you miss her? No, don’t answer that, just sit back and enjoy the new trailer for Inside Amy Schumer, the comedian’s critically acclaimed sketch series. After a six-year hiatus, in which she got married, had a baby, was nominated for a Tony, released some other films and television, lived through a pandemic, did some standup, and hosted the Oscars, Amy Schumer has revived her show, premiering October 20, 2022, on Paramount+.

“Whatever kind of experience you are looking for, you can find it here,” Schumer declares in one sketch. And indeed, the new trailer promises that the comedian will be wearing a lot of different hats: mother, advocate, patriot, artist, astronaut, gardener, dancer, sleuth, bachelorette, professional yeller, contractor, patient, dog lover, tree, farter… Schumer may not have had anything useful to say following the 2016 presidential election, but she’s now clearly ready to embody the totality of the human experience.

Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Those experiences will be cataloged in sketches like “Colorado,” “Home Spanx,” “Gratitude,” “Fart Park,” “Second Amendment,” “The Last Noelle” and “Flatuda,” per Deadline. As for what to expect, the jokes fall in line with Schumer’s particular brand of cultural commentary— like the “Skinny Girl Coffin,” or a female astronaut apprehended for not having any children. Plus there’s a stylishly dressed Schumer asking a waiter if the restaurant’s bacon is “cruelty-free .” Comedy is back, baby!

Advertisement

The trailer also teases some of the season’s celebrity guests, including Bridget Everett, Olivia Munn, Cazzie David, Chris Parnell, Michael Ian Black, and Tim Meadows. According to Deadline, also expect appearances from Amber Tamblyn, Cara Delevinge, Ellie Kemper, Jesse Williams, and Laura Benanti. The writing staff features both new and returning talents of Christine Nangle, Tami Sagher, Jon Glaser, Jeremy Beiler, Meadows, Derek Gaines, Jaye McBride and Georgie Aldaco, per the outlet. Welcome back, Amy and the gang!