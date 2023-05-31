Imagining the future of her character, Smith-Cameron feels like Gerri “still could sue Roman personally” over her severance, despite ending the series back at Waystar Royco. “She would go for it, if it was in her best interest. If it’s in her best interest to drop it, she would drop it.”

“I feel Roman really considered it a romantic relationship, but I’m not sure that Jesse ever did, and I don’t know what Gerri [thought],” she reflects about the characters’ strange psychosexual dynamic. “I feel she humored him, because there was maybe something flattering about being desired that way, but also there was something useful about having a Roy in your back pocket. But I do think that over time Roman really got under her skin and she had a real true affection for him. That’s why it hurt so bad to feel betrayed with the horrible horrible firing scene in season 4. That felt so scary and dangerous when we acted that.”

Roman aside, if there was ever any kind of Succession spin-off, sign Gerri up. “[The] Waystar/ATN world of the show is so pertinent, and so in the headlines right now today,” Smith-Cameron says. “I feel it could be a show with the focus not on who was going to take Logan’s place but on to the fascist president and the Elon Musk-Waystar that was still such a reflection of what is going on right now. If there was such a show, and Gerri had a place in it, I would be overjoyed, but I’m not expecting it.”