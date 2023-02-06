We may earn a commission from links on this page.

30 years ago, cinema asked a question: Can white men jump? 1992's White Men Can’t Jump seemed to provide a sensible answer (re: some white men can’t jump, but Woody Harrelson sure can), but as is the scientific way, one test isn’t always enough. It may have taken Hollywood a second, but the investigation continues in our first look at 20th Century Studios’ remake of White Men Can’t Jump with rapper Jack Harlow testing out the theory this time around.

Stepping into the shoes of Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes from the original, White Men Can’t Jump stars Harlow and Friday Night Lights’ Sinqua Walls as two streetball rivals who begin working together in order to hustle other players for money. Like Harrelson in the 1992 film, Harlow’s character uses his slightly goofy appearance to trick players into thinking he’d be easy to beat, but surprise: he indeed can jump.

First Look | White Men Can’t Jump | 20th Century Studios

“I’m like the P.T. Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,” claims Harlow in the teaser, sparking an age-old Letterboxd-centric debate with Walls over who the greatest living director is. While Walls stands behind his number one pick Spike Lee, Harlow counters back, “Spike Lee’s not even a good Knicks fan .”

Alongside Walls and Harlow, the cast includes Lance Reddick (John Wick), Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman), Vince Staples (Abbott Elementary), Myles Bullock (BMF), and Tamera “Tee” Kissen.

Directing the film is Charles Kidd II aka Calmatic, who recently helmed the House Party remake and worked on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” music video. Kenya Barris (Black-ish) is behind the reboot’s script, adding another screenplay to his long-running list which includes 2020's The Witches, You People, and Coming 2 America.

White Men Can’t Jump will be Harlow’s debut film role, with the “First Class” rapper just coming off of a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album for Come Home The Kids Miss You. Alongside television roles in Teen Wolf and Power, Walls recently starred in the horror film Nanny, which went on to win the Grand Jury Prize at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Get ready for some basketball hustling (again) when White Men Can’t Jump hits Hulu on May 19.