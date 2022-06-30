Can white men jump? Can’t they? Whatever the answer may be, Vince Staples and Myles Bullock are prepared for a hands-on investigation. The pair are the latest to join the cast of 20th Century Fox’s upcoming White Men Can’t Jump reboot, Deadline reports.

Staples and Bullock join Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera ‘Tee’ Kissen and more previously confirmed cast members. Jack Harlow will also make his big screen debut in the film.

The original 1994 feature, which stars Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, and Rosie Perez, follows a group of Black and white basketball players who unite together around a shared goal: increase their chances of winning money in local tournaments.



For the reboot, Harlow will step into Harrelson’s sneakers, while Walls will take on the role originally played by Snipes.

Bullock will play Renzo, a sarcastic and goofy player who is also one of Kamal’s (Walls) high school best friends. Per Deadline, Renzo “is the tallest player on the court who hates being forced to get rebounds but will step up his game if it means supporting the team.” Bullock was last seen onscreen in the Starz series BMF.

Details on which character Staples will play remain undisclosed. Although Staples has primarily made his name as a rapper, and recently released his fifth studio album Ramona Park Broke My Heart, he’s also tried his hand at acting before, nabbing roles on HBO’s Insecure and in the Netflix film Dope.

Music video director Calmatic, who helmed Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” video, is set to direct the reboot from a script by Kenya Barris. Well on the way to making his transition from small to big screen work, Calmatic is also behind the upcoming House Party remake for New Line Cinema. Producers on the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump include Doug Hall under his Khalabo Ink Society banner, Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein of Mortal Media, Doug Hall, and E. Brian Dobbins.

The White Men Can’t Jump reboot has yet to receive an official premiere date, leaving the cast plenty of time to perfect their three-pointers.