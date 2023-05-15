The grind doesn’t stop for Jamie Foxx just because he’s recovering from a mystery ailment. In the most recent health update, his daughter Corinne reassured not only that her father was well but that the family had “an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” Now, Deadline reports that the father-daughter duo will host a new game show, We Are Family, for FOX (the network, not the family).

In a Masked Singer-like setup, We Are Family will feature a “hidden celebrity” performing a duet with a non-famous relative. Audience members will compete to correctly guess who the normie is related to (based on the performance and clues) for the chance to win $100,000.

Amid his recovery from an as yet undisclosed health issue, Foxx recently passed off hosting duties to pal Nick Cannon for his show Beat Shazam, on which daughter Corinne serves as the DJ. The Oscar winner was believed up to last week to still be hospitalized, but Corinne corrected the record, posting on Instagram that “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” adding that he was well enough to be “playing pickleball yesterday!”

Nevertheless, We Are Family won’t be launching until 2024, so it won’t get in the way of his recovery. In a statement (via Deadline), Jamie and Corinne said, “We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam. We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment’s President of Unscripted Programming, praised the pair’s “charming interplay with contestants,” calling them “important partners to the Fox family.” (Jamie also executive produces Alert: Missing Person’s Unit, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez.) She added, “This series joins Fox’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series.”