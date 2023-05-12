Finally, some good news: it seems Jamie Foxx is well on the way to recovery after being hospitalized with an undisclosed medical condition last month. In an Instagram Story posted on Friday morning, Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx dispelled reports that she and her family were “preparing for the worst” by offering a promising update on her father’s current condition.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corinne’s post reads. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

In the same statement, Corinne also hints that the family has “an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” Jamie was hospitalized back in April in the midst of filming the Netflix rom-com Back In Action alongside Cameron Diaz; the two previously starred together in 1999' s Any Given Sunday and the 2014 remake of Annie. The film, which marks Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy’s directorial debut, also features Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close.



In an initial (now-deleted) Instagram on April 13, Corinne said her father had experienced a “medical complication” but was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to the appropriate care. CNN reported on April 18 that Jamie remained in the hospital. The status of Back In Action filming remains uncertain, although TMZ reported shortly after Jamie’s hospitalization that the production was using a stand-in on set to film in his stead. Netflix has yet to give Back In Action an official release date.

Since his hospitalization, Jamie has not made any public appearances, although on May 3 he shared a message via Instagram: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” The A.V. Club wishes Foxx a swift and smooth recovery.