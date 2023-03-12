Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

This year's Oscar slap was a donkey named Jenny

Replacing one of the most surreal moments in Oscar history, Jimmy Kimmel brought one of this year's nice little donkeys

By
Matt Schimkowitz
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jimmy Kimmel and Jenny
Jimmy Kimmel and Jenny
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

It’s the year of the donkey, especially if you hate donkeys. Between The Banshees Of Inishirin and EO, the horrific relationship between humans and those little workhorses was on full display in movie theaters, with disturbing ends for both, despite the audience’s determination to protect this donkey at all costs. (The audience failed.) Thankfully, unlike the characters of Jenny and EO, the donkey who played Jenny had a happy ending (as did the six that played EO).

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Gold Standard: Oscars edition - Best Actor
Wednesday 10:14AM
Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem reteam for Apple's animated Spellbound
June 21, 2022

Appearing live on stage at this year’s Academy Awards, Jenny the donkey escorted host Jimmy Kimmel to the stage. At home, audiences marveled at the clear connection that Oscar-nominee Colin Ferrell had with the little creature, as the actor pointed to and blew kisses to his screen partner. Needless to say, it was a rare, overwhelmingly nice, and pleasant moment at the typically chaotic and recently violent Academy Awards ceremony. They didn’t even need to call in the crisis team for this one.

“Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey,” said Kimmel. If you are feeling upset or anxious or just love mules, feel free to give her a hug.”

Advertisement

Kimmel informed the crowd that Jenny was, in fact, an emotional support animal, and any attendee that needed a hug could rely on Jenny. However, he also noted that the designation was just so they could get the tiny donkey on the plane. This was also before he said he had to put Jenny back on a Spirit flight. It’s such a shame how we treat stars these days.

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

Previously, Colin Farrell gave a shoutout to Jenny when he won a Golden Globe for Banshees, claiming his co-star was taking an “early retirement.” He continued, “She said, ‘Fuck the film business, I’m one and done,’ so she’s gone.” We’re just relieved “early retirement” didn’t mean Jenny was going the way of literally every donkey in a movie this year. One hopes, in the future, we’ll have a movie about donkeys that isn’t a heartbreaking experience. Then again, every story is a tragedy if you wait long enough.

For now, we’ll just take solace in Jenny, being cute on the Oscar stage.

NewsNewswire