There’s nothing quite like FX’s Fargo if you enjoy seeing the names of famous people you like from other things. The anthology nature of Noah Hawley’s crime drama has attracted a lot of cool people over the years, like Billy Bob Thornton, Colin Hanks, Ewan McGregor, Chris Rock, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons, with its upcoming fifth season already landing Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Today, FX announced that the season will also feature Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, New Girl’s Lamorne Morris, and Never Have I Ever’s Richa Moorjani. The official logline for the season is as follows: “Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” Keery is playing someone named Gator Tillman, Morris is playing someone named Witt Farr, and Moorjani is playing someone named Indira Olmstead.

That’s about all we know about the new season of Fargo, but that setup is certainly curious. Forget the questions there, with the kidnapping that’s not a kidnapping and the wife that isn’t your wife (we ain’t no Sherlock Holmeses over here, solving mysteries for the ineffectual oafs at Scotland Yard), we’re more interested in the fact that it explicitly takes place in 2019. Why? It’s the previous presidency, it’s pre-pandemic… it’s pre-PlayStation 5… Peter Mayhew died… Avengers: Endgame came out…

Most of that probably isn’t relevant, but just wait until there’s a scene where Joe Keery walks into a room and sees Jon Hamm reading a newspaper with the headline “Peter Mayhew Died” and says something relevant to the plot. Everybody will be driving around in vintage 2019 cars like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, they’ll talk about going on Instagram to share the hot new photos of Baby Yoda, and instead of saying “sus” they’ll say “suspicious.” It’ll be very weird.