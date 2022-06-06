Across Mad Men’s seven seasons, Jon Hamm took us inside the mind of Donald Draper, the himbo über-mensch whose furrowed “that’s what the money’s for” brow taught us about how to succeed in business by stealing someone’s identity. Draper’s journey through the 1960s showed viewers a transitional moment for a nation only beginning a love affair with advertising, a business that requires no product. According to the show, advertising only requires a few stiff drinks, a couple of naps , and a phrase like “Well done.” to pitch to the burnt -beef lobby. But we digress.

Hamm’s performance made Draper’s existential crisis so compelling. So it’s no surprise that Fargo creator Noah Hawley would lean over to Mad Men’s plate, move the burnt beef aside, poke at the Hamm, and say , “Give me some of that.” Per Deadline, Hamm, as well as Jennifer Jason Leigh and Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple, will all join the cast of Fargo’s next tour through the Coen-verse.

Fargo won’t be like some blockbusters that trap Hamm behind a desk and force him to yell, “You can’t fly that fast, ” at Tom Cruise. Instead, Hamm, Temple, and Leigh will be the series leads, starring as characters named Roy, Dot, and Lorraine, respectively. Based on these character names, one would assume that this season would either occur in the Animaniacs continuity or the past, like the 19 50s-tinged season four. But it’s not. According to Deadline, this bad boy exists in 2019, leaving the door open for certain contemporary celebrities like Charli D’Amelio to TikTok dance her way into a scene.



As for the plot, the only hints given by Hawley were Fargo-esque questions : “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” While the first question certainly inspires one to raise their hand to their chin for a good scratch, the second has grave implications. Seriously, what if your wife wasn’t your wife? Could you imagine if Borat asked that question? It would probably sound a little something like this: What if my wife wasn’t my wife? We’ve got nothing.

Speaking of nothing, there’s no release date for the next season of Fargo.

