FX continues to lead the charge with an exciting programming slate—look no further than The Bear, The Old Man, Under The Banner Of Heaven, and returning shows like Snowfall, What We Do In The Shadows, and Reservation Dogs. So what if it gets confusing to keep up with what falls under FX, FXX, FX on Hulu, or a good ole’ Huru original series?

At the 2022 Television Critics Association summer press tour, FX Chairman John Landgraf told reporters that the company’s foray under Walt Disney has been an “unqualified success.” He compared the expansion, and the various ways to watch its content, to Marvel or Pixar. “I think you can have a brand, and that brand can travel to multiple locations.” Make of that what you will.



Landgraf also shared updates on several highly anticipated upcoming originals. For starters, the period drama Shōgun finally wrapped production in June and is slated to debut in 2023. Based on James Clavell’s book of the same name, it follows the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds: English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), who gets shipwrecked in Japan, and Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), a shrewd daimyo (a.k.a. landowner) with dangerous political rivals. Anna Sawai, Nestor Carbonell, and Tadanobu Asano also star.

Noah Hawley will add to his FX slate as well. Production will begin on the fifth season of crime drama Fargo this fall, so expect it to release towards the end of 2023. As a reminder: Hawley’s anthology series’ next installment takes place in 2019. It will star Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Juno Temple. The writer/director has also turned in all the scripts for Alien’s first season. Set on Earth in the near future, it will expand the Alien film franchise. The long-delayed production is expected to kick off next year.

In other excellent news, Justified’s revival series, Justified: City Primeval is scheduled to wrap later this month. Timothy Olyphant reprises his role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in this limited series, which also stars Boyd Holbrook, Aunjanue Ellis, Marin Ireland, Adelaide Clemens, and Norbert Leo Butz. Yes, it will also probably release in 2023, which already looks considerably busy.

Landgraf shouted out other original shows to expect soon, including animated original comedy Little Demon starring Aubrey Plaza and Danny DeVito (premiering August 25 on FXX), psychological thriller The Patient with Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson (premiering August 30 on FX on Hulu), sci-fi drama Kindred, and limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble starring Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg later this fall. Busy times, indeed.