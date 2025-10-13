John Oliver examines Bari Weiss' "irresponsible," "deeply misleading" work ahead of CBS News takeover Oliver spent his entire 30-minute monologue explaining the dangers of running CBS News like a "pure opinion outlet."

New Paramount chief David Ellison has “resting just checked into the White Lotus face,” but that’s not even close to the most off-putting thing about him, according to John Oliver. The CEO promised to root out DEI at the company and installed a conservative ombudsman to evaluate “bias” in CBS’ news coverage, but he didn’t stop there. Recently, Ellison made the decision to buy controversial ex-New York Times columnist Bari Weiss’ The Free Press for $150 million and instill its founder as CBS News’ new editor-in-chief. It’s a move Oliver wasn’t thrilled about, to say the very least. It galled the Last Week Tonight host so much, in fact, that he spent almost his entire 30-plus minute monologue ragging on everything from her “self-aggrandizing” description of her resignation from The New York Times as a moment “heard ’round the world” to her egregious mis-characterization of Manhattan’s Upper West Side as merely “Seinfeld territory.” (“It’s the site of many other cultural touchstones!”)

Pivoting to address the gravity of the issue at hand, Oliver then spent a large chunk of his monologue pointing out a number of the ways The Free Press‘ stories—including impactful posts like an article alleging malnourished kids in Gaza were suffering from pre-existing health conditions other than starvation and another that made refuted claims about the families of trans youth—don’t hold up to journalistic scrutiny in their general mission to suggest that “the left has gone too far.” (“I am not saying the left never goes too far or is immune from criticism at all,” Oliver qualified. “But it can sometimes feel like The Free Press‘ conclusions can get out ahead of its evidence.”)