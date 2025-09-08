Paramount taps ex-CEO of conservative think tank to monitor CBS News for bias Paramount agreed to institute an ombudsman as a condition of its merger with Skydance.

Paramount continues to be the proving ground for the Trump administration’s encroaching campaign against the press. The studio has already capitulated in the 60 Minutes lawsuit, canceled The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and vowed to end diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. And as a condition for its merger with Skydance, the new regime promised the Federal Communications Commission it would install an ombudsman at CBS News. This figure will “receive and evaluate any complaints of bias or other concerns.” Naturally, then, the right person to pursue questions of bias is the ex-CEO of a conservative think tank.

On Monday, Paramount announced the appointment of Kenneth R. Weinstein, the former as president and CEO of Hudson Institute, to the role. CBS News reports Weinstein “has served on multiple federal advisory boards spanning the last four U.S. administrations,” most recently as chairman of the Broadcasting Board of Governors from 2017 until 2020. He’s also served as an adviser to Donald Trump, and was the president’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Japan in his first term. Reportedly an expert in U.S. foreign policy and international affairs, Weinstein has never held a job in journalism.